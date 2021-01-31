Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Rayonier worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth approximately $11,112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 196.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 179.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 140,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

