Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

