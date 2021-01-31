Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $118.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

