Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BorgWarner by 121.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $316,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in BorgWarner by 15.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 58,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 602.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 154,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

