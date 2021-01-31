Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 502,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,717,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,038 shares of company stock worth $29,326,959. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

