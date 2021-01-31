Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,976,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.