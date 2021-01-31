Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 240.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

