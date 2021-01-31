Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

