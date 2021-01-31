Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $5,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE HIW opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

