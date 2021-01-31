Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 122,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ACC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

