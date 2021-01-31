Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,650 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

