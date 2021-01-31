Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,735 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avista worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Avista by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 485,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 231,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Avista by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 117,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

