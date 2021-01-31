Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,822 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

