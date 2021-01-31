Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,988 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,988 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $242.75 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

