Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

