Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $26.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.