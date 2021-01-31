NIX Price Up 57.8% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. NIX has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $60,439.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,050.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.93 or 0.03978509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00390019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.37 or 0.01208362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00528973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00413712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00258180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022448 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,671,495 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

