Nkcfo LLC Acquires 24,250 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 5.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. 6,669,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,137. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

