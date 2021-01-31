Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 96,775 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,775 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. BHP Group comprises 2.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 3,952,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

