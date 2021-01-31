Nkcfo LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up about 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,344. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

