Nkcfo LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. ProShares UltraShort Yen comprises approximately 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 7.09% of ProShares UltraShort Yen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of YCS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.