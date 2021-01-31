Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 24,900 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 919,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

