Nkcfo LLC Sells 26,750 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 5.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.92. 2,494,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

