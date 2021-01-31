NKN (NKN) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.95 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NKN token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. NKN has a market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067657 BTC.

NKN Token Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

