NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 100.8% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $3,756.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,972,508 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

