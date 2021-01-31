North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares North American Palladium and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Risk and Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for North American Palladium and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

