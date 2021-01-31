Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

