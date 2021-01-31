Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. 6,267,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.