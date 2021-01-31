Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 210,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,908.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,440,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

