Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 18,440,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

