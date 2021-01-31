Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,494,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,979. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

