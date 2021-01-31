Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 2.30% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB stock remained flat at $$20.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

