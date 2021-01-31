Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NCLH stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

