Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

