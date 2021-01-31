NOW Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $54.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

