NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. NPCoin has a market cap of $412,960.27 and $852.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008091 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/