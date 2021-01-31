NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. NPCoin has a market cap of $412,960.27 and $852.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Beldex (BDX) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008091 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
NPCoin Profile
Cryptonight
hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
Buying and Selling NPCoin
NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.