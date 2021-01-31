NPCoin Price Tops $0.0061 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $438,812.57 and $462.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007912 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 242.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/