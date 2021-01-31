NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Down 33.9% in January

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

