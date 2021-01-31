NuBits (USNBT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,021.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $8,021.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050182 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars.

