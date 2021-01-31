Nuco.cloud Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $140,026.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

