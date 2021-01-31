NuCypher Market Cap Tops $107.86 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $107.86 million and approximately $66.40 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,090,580,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

