Nuggets (NUG) Hits One Day Volume of $92.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $908,172.03 and approximately $92.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.