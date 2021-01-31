NULS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.67 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, NULS has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and approximately $28.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00274808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00041052 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

