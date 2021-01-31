Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $26.86 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $26.86 or 0.00082216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $120.09 million and $12.17 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

Numeraire is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,287 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

