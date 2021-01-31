NuShares Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $5.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009794 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,341,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,240,463 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

