Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 41.0% in January

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $181,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

