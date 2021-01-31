Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 632.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

JCE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.