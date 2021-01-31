Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. 25,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,505. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $752,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

