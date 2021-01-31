Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 34.4% in January

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMI opened at $11.49 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

