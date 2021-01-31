Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 159,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter.

BXMX stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

